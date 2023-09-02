Welcome to this quality, full brick, ranch on over 1/2 acre cul-de-sac lot! Niblock Homes. Seller put $50k into the backyard hardscapes & landscaping. Floorplan bumped out/enlarged several feet; custom floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace; stunning acacia wood floors (durable, too); Bosch gas range & add'l GE convection wall oven; upgraded molding & baseboards. High ceilings accentuate the open floor plan - abundant natural light & a spacious feeling. 16' x 13' covered patio (quality tongue & groove, vaulted ceiling) is a wonderful place to enjoy the outdoors in comfort (easy to screen, if desired). A typical 2-car garage is about 420 SF; THIS ONE IS +/- 682 SF - room to store your boat, or have a nice workshop. Driveway has a long side extension for extra vehicle. Laundry room offers a sink and plenty of extra storage/cabinets. Office/flex room with French doors, vaulted ceiling and built-ins. 6 Ring cameras to convey, tankless gas H20 heater. Small, quaint community!