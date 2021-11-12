Lovely full brick ranch in prime location with deeded boat slip in The Harbour at The Pointe! This 4 BR home has a highly desired easy living floorplan and has been meticulously maintained featuring gleaming hardwoods and many upgrades throughout! Beautiful natural light filled spaces, formal dining, living room, kitchen with upgraded countertops and backsplash, stainless appliances with breakfast bar open to an inviting keeping room with stone fireplace. Enjoy the peaceful screened in porch tucked behind the kitchen and a large deck for entertaining overlooking a level back yard with lush landscaping. The split BR plan features a large primary suite with trey ceiling and easy access to the back deck. Three additional BR, laundry room and ample floored storage in the attic. Deeded boat slip is located behind the clubhouse/pool and recreation areas off of Bay Port. Don't miss this opportunity to own in one of Lake Norman's most sought after communities!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $700,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Mooresville High School will dismiss students at 9 a.m. today after an incident of an apparent suicide on the school’s campus, according to a …
- Updated
Mooresville Police are investigating an apparent suicide of a male student in a Mooresville High School bathroom who was discovered early Wedn…
- Updated
A Mooresville man is facing charges after a shooting Monday night injured one person.
- Updated
The Universal Technical Institute, or as it’s better known in Mooresville, NASCAR Technical Institute (https://www.uti.edu/locations/north-car…
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 24-30.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously approved a $45.6 million project bid for the construction o…
- Updated
After an investigation spanning several months, Mooresville police charged Chase Harris Roycroft with multiple counts of sexual exploitation o…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 17-26. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Several area businesses are honoring veterans on Nov. 11.