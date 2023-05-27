LAKE NORMAN WATERFRONT LISTED $100K UNDER NEW TAX ASSESSMENT! Beautiful 2016 Farmhouse style interior mobile home with 4 bedrooms (3 bedroom septic) and 2 bathrooms with a split bedroom floorplan with both a living room and a family room. The acreage is .75 and located in the HOT school district of Lake Norman High, Lakeshore Middle and Lakeshore Elementary Schools! Surrounded by beautiful CUSTOM homes for a potential future new build, this lot has 187 feet of shoreline, DEEP water and lovely lake views! Would also make a lucrative VACATION RENTAL after dock remediation. NO HOAS and low Iredell county taxes (only) make this lake living stress and care free!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $729,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
The newest anchor tenant at Hanes Mall already is stirring economic waves even though no retail customer will ever enter through its doors.
NASCAR investigating derogatory comment aimed at Bubba Wallace during All-Star Race in North Wilkesboro.
NASCAR is investigating an incident at the end of Sunday's race in which a derogatory message was broadcast on the radio channel of Bubba Wall…
Tina Turner, unstoppable superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83
Tina Turner, who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrify…
A 67-year-old woman has been reported missing from a Mooresville assisted living facility.
As Toyota nears first major hiring phase for NC plant, it says more people interested in working there than at any of its U.S. plants
The Liberty plant is an example of Toyota "building things locally where they are sold,” said Norm Bafunno, senior vice president of Unit Manu…