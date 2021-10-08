3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $732,000

Gorgeous home with NO HOA on almost a half acre lot. The main level features only hardwood floors throughout and tile in bathrooms. Unique floor plan with 2 story great room and meeting room off the kitchen which both feature gas log fireplaces. Formal office with glass doors overlooks the front yard and waterviews of Lake Norman. Formal dining room (currently used as work out room). Open Kitchen with 4 seater bar and breakfast area that overlooks the deck and tree lined backyard. Primary bedroom on the main level with dual walk in closets. Primary bathroom has dual sinks, walk in shower and large soaking tub. The upper level features a Loft area, guest room with private bathroom, large 3rd bedroom and a bonus room which could be a 4th bedroom. Upper closets have extra storage nooks inside. Home was recently painted. This property is a lovely level lot with fruit trees all around: Fig, Peach, Pear and Apple. Plenty of room for a pool, septic is in the front.