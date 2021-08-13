3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $735,000

Back on market! Meticulously maintained waterfront home with an outdoor lovers' oasis overlooking Lake Norman w/No HOA’s! This home features many updates including a new lighted 8000 lb boat lift that accommodates either a pontoon or V-Haul boat, 2 jet ski slips, a floating dock with electric service, and fire pit all on a quiet deep cove. The main open floor plan boasts a Living room, pantry, half bath, kitchen with granite counters, center island SS appliances, gas stove all leading to a large deck and beautiful fenced in outdoor patio. Perfect for entertaining or just relaxing while enjoying a picturesque sunset. Upstairs features a Master bedroom, vaulted ceilings with beautiful views of the lake, master bath, ½ bath, 2 additional bedrooms and a loft, perfect for an office. Move right in! Located on the Brawley Peninsula near highly rated schools, low Iredell County taxes, shopping, dining and I-77.