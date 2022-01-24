3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $744,900

LIVE THE LAKE NORMAN DREAM WITHOUT THE LAKE FRONT PRICE!!! Enjoy Year round LKN Lake View and AMAZING Sunsets directly across the street from your charming front porch & upstairs terrace and Swim in your own SALTWATER POOL in your private fenced back yard. Dock your boat in your deeded boat slip with lift in the community docks. Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2.5 car garage home located in the desirable Beacon Pointe Community. Gorgeous hardwood floors, custom primary bath spa retreat with built ins, walk in closet and large glass shower. Recently updated kitchen with new quartz counters, stainless steel appliances. Crown moldings throughout, surround sound, custom stone fireplace, recessed lighting, relaxing back deck, whole house generator and more. You will love the extra storage area off the Bonus room. Large front & fenced back yard with custom garden shed. 13 zone irrigation run off private well. Washer & Dryer Convey. 1 Year HOME WARRANTY INCLUDED!