Welcome to your Equestrian Home, Barn, Garage with Workshop, Outdoor Riding Arena, and Pastures, all on a beautiful 10 acre property! Just steps from the brick ranch is an almost 3000 sq ft custom built 8 stall barn that includes a tankless water heater, climate controlled tack room, feed room, office, kitchenette, and a full bath. Arena is 230 x 100 with German Geo Textile footing. The 4 fenced paddocks and 5 dry lots complete this beautiful tree lined 10 acre equestrian property. Behind the house is a 1360 sq ft detached 2 car garage with a workshop and an additional laundry area for your equestrian gear. Income potential as well! Currently 3 boarders on month to month, $700 a month per horse. Schedule your showing today! Barn was built in 2015.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $750,000
