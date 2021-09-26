Beautiful New Construction Home on 18th Hole of Mallard Head Golf Course with large Lot. On Main Floor, it is an Open Concept Home with a Stacked-Stone Fireplace, large Chef's Kitchen with Gas Range, new Stainless Steel Refrigerator, oversized Granite Island, separate Sink overlooking the 18th Golf Hole, beautiful Light Fixtures, white Custom Cabinetry, Light-colored Granite, an Office, a Dining Room, and Sliding Glass Doors that lead from the Living Room to the Back Deck overlooking the Golf Course. On Second Floor, there's the Master Bedroom w/ a Sitting Room, 2 Walk-in Closets & a large Master Bathroom w/ a Stone Shower & Freestanding Tub, in addition to more Bedrooms and the Upstairs Laundry w/ a new Washer and Dryer. On Basement Level, a Second Laundry, a Second Living Room, Bonus Room, Full Bathroom with a low entry oversized Shower, and an Exercise Room. Room for a Pool! Mallard Head Golf Course has NO HOA, NO Town of Mooresville Taxes, great restaurants & schools close by! This home won't last, so see it today!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $775,000
