3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $785,000

Versatile waterfront home with a BEAUTIFUL view is ready and waiting for you! Warm and inviting, this 3 bed 2 bath ranch with a basement has been lovingly expanded to include a large 3 car garage and a separate outbuilding that includes a full-blown workshop with a walk through the door to heated and cooled living space. The main home features open concept living with kitchen, living room & dining room all open to a lovely view of the water out the wall of windows off the back of home. Updates such as newer flooring in the main living area & granite in the kitchen refresh the look. 3 bedrooms/ 2 full baths on the main floor offer easy living. The basement features 2 separate break-out areas that could be used as an office/bonus room/extra sleeping room if you VRBO! Outside, the owners have maximized the gorgeous view with several outdoor enjoyment areas all taking advantage of beautiful Lake Norman. An expansive backyard rounds out this great home offering many possibilities.