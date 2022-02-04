LAKE VIEWS in front & back! POOL! Home has a rocking chair front porch overlooking lake! Enter the 2 story great room w/arched doorways everywhere. Living room has vaulted ceiling. Dining room has crown molding & wainscoting. Great room has 2 story vaulted ceiling, wood floors & is open to kitchen-great for entertaining w/nice windows & fireplace. Kitchen has bar w/seating, stainless appliances, pot filler & large eating area overlooking pool w/exit to deck. Owners retreat on main w/double tray ceiling. Ensuite bath is huge w/tub, walk-in shower & dual sinks. Large walk-in closet. 2 secondary bedrooms on upper level along w/office & large bonus room. One bedroom has ensuite bath w/dual sinks, other bedroom has ensuite bath w/dual sinks that exits to the hallway. Bonus room has 3 knee doors for attic storage. Backyard area has a beautiful pool w/your own palm trees, layout area & hot tub. Large firepit area-great for entertaining & sitting out and enjoying the beautiful Carolina weather
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $799,000
