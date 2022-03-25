3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $800,000

ATTN INVESTORS! 4 RENTAL HOUSES & 7 ACRES! Seller Firm on price.Mixed-Use CMX ZONING~Immediate Income Producing Property! Excellent Industial development potential! 4 Dwellings & 7 acres of flat level land on the high traffic Charlotte Hwy, approx 21,500+ vehicles daily. Offering over 260' of Road Frontage this property has great visibility and a highly sought-after location. Next to Mooresville city limits. 4 connecting parcels primarily zoned CMX! Commercial properties surround this acreage. FOUR nicely kept rental houses, all occupied, no lease in place because of the long term tenants, offering an income of approx $3525/month. Owner has kept the rent low for the current tenants, the areas rental market calls for a much higher rent/month per house. WATER line @ street will need to contact Mooresville to discuss options for hook up. Current houses have well & septics. Sq Ftg is approximate. Town of Mooresville Jurisdiction. Property is NOT in city limits. SOLD AS IS.