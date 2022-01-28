Stunning, private 3+ acre lot at the end of the cul-de-sac with lush, dense wooded rear yard. The Zachary plan with unfinished basement will sit beautifully on this homesite but with various plans to chose from, the choice is yours. The Zachary offers a sprawling, open concept main level living plan with a bonus and full bath upstairs. Other plans are avble for this lot & we can work with you to customize and personalize any floor plan and elevation to suit your needs and tastes. Streamside Estates is nestled off the Fernhill Peninsula and an enclave of 15 homes on large homesites will make up this private, exclusive community. Close to marinas, boat launches, shopping, eateries, I77 ~ the location is superb. Pictures shown are a representation of home. Hurry, several lots are already reserved!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $857,100
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
After decades of operating many of Iredell County’s McDonald’s franchises, Mike and Melissa Neader are ready to let the sun set on their time under the golden arches.
A touch of professional wrestling royalty comes to Mooresville this Saturday.
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 9-15.
- Updated
A Mooresville man is facing more than 20 charges that authorities said resulted from an investigation into the sexual assault of a family member.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 13-19. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
The Cornelius congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a new bishop. Glen Sanders succeeds Nicholas Stowell who ser…
- Updated
A 19-year-old from Mooresville was charged with statutory rape of a child after he was caught by a parent climbing out of the child’s bedroom …
- Updated
A woman who was trying to save her dog when it ran into traffic was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday night on Interstate 40.
- Updated
The Mooresville Parks & Recreation Department recently received a $500,000 grant to assist with the continued revitalization of Liberty Park.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 9-15. For more information regarding specific plots of…