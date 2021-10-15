3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $857,100

Stunning, private 3+ acre lot at the end of the cul-de-sac with lush, dense wooded rear yard. The Zachary plan with unfinished basement will sit beautifully on this homesite but with various plans to chose from, the choice is yours. The Zachary offers a sprawling, open concept main level living plan with a bonus and full bath upstairs. Other plans are avble for this lot & we can work with you to customize and personalize any floor plan and elevation to suit your needs and tastes. Streamside Estates is nestled off the Fernhill Peninsula and an enclave of 15 homes on large homesites will make up this private, exclusive community. Close to marinas, boat launches, shopping, eateries, I77 ~ the location is superb. Pictures shown are a representation of home. Hurry, several lots are already reserved!