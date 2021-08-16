Located on a quiet cove on Lake Norman, waterfront paradise awaits at this incredible property with access to a private dock. Beautiful hardwood floors run throughout this newly renovated and completely turn-key home. The open-concept kitchen and living room offers an exquisite view of the water from sliding glass doors that lead to an elevated deck. The light and bright kitchen is outfitted with ample cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, and a center island with a breakfast bar. Two of the bedrooms feature well-appointed sliding glass doors for convenience to the outdoors, allowing the lake breeze to drift inside. The primary bathroom boasts dual sinks and beautiful tile floors, invoking a spa-like atmosphere in your own home. Designed to entertain, the ample green lawn overlooks the lake with stunning sitting areas that make the water the focal point of the property. An excellent location, this home is an easy boat ride to lake restaurants Hello Sailor and Eddie’s.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $889,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One man is dead after a shooting at Magla Park on Wednesday night, according to the town of Mooresville.
- Updated
Mooresville Graded School District Superintendent Stephen Mauney addressed mounting COVID-19 concerns during a highly-charged Board of Educati…
One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night at Magla Park, according to the town of Mooresville.
- Updated
The Mooresville Police Department identified the man killed in Magla Park on Wednesday as Jacob Dean Koury, 23, of Cornelius.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 5-11. Li…
I was driving over my favorite spot on my favorite bridge at my favorite time of day, heading into the heart of one of my favorite towns, Moor…
A Mooresville man is facing a dozen counts of identity theft.
- Updated
A stop for a traffic violation led to the arrest of a Mooresville man on drug charges.
- Updated
A passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash Thursday near Mooresville is believed to have died as a result of a medical condition, the North …
- Updated
Kimberly Morse was rewarded by the American Red Cross for saving the life of a Lake Norman High School student three years ago.