3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $929,000

Welcome home to 155 Agnew, step into the warmth of this home, main level offers open space to living and dining, full bath is also on the main and dining room could be the primary bedroom...The deck wraps around the rear of the home and makes you feel like you are in the mountains...Upper level has your own private Nirvana with walk in shower, huge closet...lower floor is currently set up for family visits, there is also a full bath on this level and a screened porch! Stunning views of Lake Norman from this property...Tiered steps on your way to your own private dock! Home has a whole house filter system for the water... MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED, BEST OFFER BY 5PM 8/13/21