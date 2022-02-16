This exquisitely crafted, custom-built home is the epitome of modern farmhouse style. The floor plan is open and filled with natural light while still cozy. The home features wide-plank wood floors, trendy lighting fixtures, and custom touches that you'll love throughout, such as the drop zone in the spacious laundry room, a computer niche, plenty of flex space throughout, a media room with wet bar, and plenty of storage from the large walk-in closets throughout to the walk-in attic storage space. The large lot has a wooded area for privacy behind the fenced back yard. A wonderful outdoor living space includes 2 large patios, one of them partially covered, and there is room for a pool if you'd like to add one! With a secondary 2-car garage, there is also plenty of space for a workshop and more. Great location not far from Lake Norman parks and marinas, plenty of shopping/dining, and golf at Mallard Head Country Club (in the neighborhood) or nearby Trump National Golf Club Charlotte. For more info contact Kelly Smith, Keller Williams Realty, 704-737-9234, www.thetempleteam.com.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $949,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A five-bedroom home on the Outer Banks has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Park Service.
- Updated
As the clock ticked down to zero, the celebration was already well underway. Lake Norman senior Davis Wagner and a couple of his teammates ran…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Republican-led West Virginia Senate moved quickly Friday to rescind the state’s ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, declaring that it expired in 1979.
Lawrence Long's wardrobe, role as stay-at-home uncle have led to memes, hashtags.
- Updated
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education on Tuesday in a 4-1 vote approved an optional mask policy for all students and staff…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 30-Feb. 5. For more information regarding specific plo…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 27-Feb. …
- Updated
"We have no indication that anyone survived the crash," the sheriff said.
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 30-Feb. 5.