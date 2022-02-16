3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $949,000

This exquisitely crafted, custom-built home is the epitome of modern farmhouse style. The floor plan is open and filled with natural light while still cozy. The home features wide-plank wood floors, trendy lighting fixtures, and custom touches that you'll love throughout, such as the drop zone in the spacious laundry room, a computer niche, plenty of flex space throughout, a media room with wet bar, and plenty of storage from the large walk-in closets throughout to the walk-in attic storage space. The large lot has a wooded area for privacy behind the fenced back yard. A wonderful outdoor living space includes 2 large patios, one of them partially covered, and there is room for a pool if you'd like to add one! With a secondary 2-car garage, there is also plenty of space for a workshop and more. Great location not far from Lake Norman parks and marinas, plenty of shopping/dining, and golf at Mallard Head Country Club (in the neighborhood) or nearby Trump National Golf Club Charlotte. For more info contact Kelly Smith, Keller Williams Realty, 704-737-9234, www.thetempleteam.com.