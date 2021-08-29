3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $949,900

Beautiful full brick home with Deeded Boat slip and room for a Pool. Situated in prime location off Brawley School road, this custom built home features a contemporary, updated design. Step into the two-story foyer with impressive curved staircase leading to the formal dining area and open concept living, perfect for entertaining. The chef's kitchen with an island features granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, five burner cooktop, range hood, gorgeous cabinetry, built in beverage refrigerator and coffee station. The primary bedroom on the main level features trey ceilings with adjoining bath retreat and large walk in closet. The upper level offers 2 additional bedrooms, a bonus room and a fabulous home theater with over $40k in equipment/finishes. Oversized 3 car garage has epoxy flooring. French doors off the keeping room lead to a stunning porch with motorized retractable screens, built-in grill and bar area. Private, tree-lined backyard is level with 12 x 16 shed for storage.