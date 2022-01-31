3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $950,000

Welcome to 242 Waddell Rd. Upon arriving you will be greeted with the circular driveway and the large covered front porch would be easily completed with a a few rockers. The near zero entry makes entering the home a breeze, As you walk through the front door the beautiful hardwoods will take center stage as they flow throughout the main rooms of this 3 bed/3 bath split ranch plan. This home was custom built and the full brick gives a solid feel to it. The family and dining room are both large and open. They flow nicely to the large screened porch which will provide shade while also having a great view of all the lakefront activities that will be going on right in your own backyard. The new dock will be the icing on the cake with regards to being able to enjoy LKN. The walkout basement is unfinished and ready for your ideas to complete the home. In the meantime ,there is garage/storage area with double door access enabling you to store your toys and prized possessions. Come enjoy LKN