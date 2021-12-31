3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $975,000

Lake living at its best. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home offer a 2-story great room overlooking a beautiful yard and lake. A spacious kitchen with breakfast area. A bedroom and bath on each level, for family or guest. Enjoy the upper and main decks overlooking the lake for those relaxing afternoons. The basement offers a kitchen (no stove), eating area, den, bedroom, bath, laundry and a workshop. As you stroll down to the lake, you'll find a pier with floating dock, covered boat slip with lift, and a building for storing boat items. The owner also added a 12 x 24 storage building for extra storage. So many more amenities, you'll have to see to believe. There is an alarm system too.