 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $975,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $975,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $975,000

A lakefront retreat with a private dock? What could be better! Imagine your weekends spent lounging on the deck, fishing in the cove, hosting friends and family for cookouts. This home features TWO master suites (main floor and basement), plus an upstairs bedroom, a bonus room, and a flex room, along with a flex room in the basement. The walk-out basement features an additional living space with fireplace and full kitchen that can easily accommodate guests without disturbing the rest of your guests upstairs. And with a second laundry/utility room downstairs, you'll never have to worry about carrying dirty clothes up those stairs again! NO HOA! Great vacation rental potential!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), July 29-Aug. 4
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), July 29-Aug. 4

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 29-Aug. 4. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $89,000

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $89,000

Awesome investment opportunity! This hidden gem has unlimited potential! Walking distance to the Civic Center, Swimming Pool, minutes to Downt…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics