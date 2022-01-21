3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $995,000

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Waterfront Home w/No HOA's! Perfect for VRBO! Located on Private Cove with 4-8ft Water! Elegant Dining Area w/Custom Built-In Cabinet, Rosewood Hardwood Floors Throughout Main Level, Gourmet Kitchen w/Quartz Counters, Kraftmaid Cabinets & SS Appliances, Huge Primary Bedroom w/Access to Back Deck, Spa Like Master Bath w/Soaking Tub & Walk-In Shower, Secondary Bedrooms w/Plenty of Closet Space, Upstairs Bonus Room, Office & Craft Area, Lower Level Boasts Second Living Quarters! Great Room/Media Area w/Motorized Projector Screen, 2nd Kitchen w/Quartz Counters, New LVP Floors, Full Bath, Rec Area, & Flex Room. Outdoor Shower, Covered Deck & Patio for Entertaining, Shoreline Boardwalk Leading to Pier & Covered Boat Slip, Never a Problem Getting your Boat Out! Fire Pit Area Overlooking Lake Norman, 2 Car Detached Garage w/Tons of Storage Space Above & 8x24 Shop Below, Excellent Location Close to Shopping, Restaurants w/Low Iredell County Taxes & Award Winning Schools.