Come and Enjoy Lake Life at its Best! You will not want to miss this Beautifully Designed Custom Open Concept 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom home in the Beautiful Sister's Cove Community. This home was intentionally planned with no detail spared. Primary on Main with California Closet, Soaking Tub, built-in vanity, and large walk-in shower. Hardwoods and Plantation Shutters throughout, 10`foot ceilings down, and 9`foor ceiling up. Drop Zone area off breezeway from the garage. Luxurious Chef's Kitchen with a Huge Center Island, SS Kitchen Aid Appliances, additional back-kitchen with additional refrigeration and prep area, and walk-in pantry. Bonus Room Up with office niche. Amazing views of the lake from just about every room. Perfect backyard for a pool. Septic was installed on the side so that a pool could be installed. The community offers community dock, walking trails, a dog park, a community garden, and a firepit. HOA covers all lawn maintenance and landscaping.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $999,900
