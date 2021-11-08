3 Bedroom Home in Mount Holly - $279,900

 Skip to main content
GET YOUR MONEY'S WORTH! NO HOA. Attention to Detail abounds here with 9 foot ceilings, Marble Fireplace in Vaulted Great Room, Glass Block Window over Garden Tub with Separate Shower and Dual Vanity, Laundry Sink in Laundry Room, Lots of Storage shelves in laundry room and all closets. New HEAT PUMP HVAC 2016, New well pump 2020 Water Heater 2018 Gutter Guards installed 2/21. PLUS 2 Car, Side-Loading Garage. Take the opportunity to make this home your own and to put your stamp on this beautiful property. Home situated on almost 1/2 acre lot close to HWY 16 & I485 for easy commute! Private back yard! Lawn recently aerated and seeded. Professional Photos coming next week!!!MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED- SUBMIT BEST AND FINAL BY 8 PM TONIGHT

