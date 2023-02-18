BRAND NEW! Beautiful all inclusive, 55+ community in the sought after location of Mountain Island Lake. Enjoy this maintenance free subdivision with all that it offers including lawn maintenance, walking trails, outdoor pool, pickeball/tennis courts, multiple buildings for crafts like sewing, ceramics, center gallery, fitness & yoga, meeting and party center and more! Walk into the open floor plan with split bedrooms all oversized, office/study, 10ft ceilings throughout, large walk in closets, double vanity sinks in the large master bathroom, 2 car oversized garage with separate storage area. An entertainers dream home with the open kitchen/living room and dining room with double doors leading to the large screened porch. Granite counters, double oven, gas cooktop, soft close white cabinets, large island, and fireplace. This is a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Holly - $3,300
