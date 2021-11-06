 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Holly - $499,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mount Holly - $499,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mount Holly - $499,900

Resort-style living at Imagery on Mountain Island Lake in Mt. Holly. This community offers amenities galore; including a community beach, walking trails, pool, clubhouse, fitness center, yoga studio, art studio, tennis & pickle ball courts, and many much more! The popular Crabtree plan offers a large open floorplan featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a study, gourmet kitchen with an extended breakfast room overlooking the great room which leads out to a back screened porch. What a way to enjoy life!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 28-Nov. 3
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 28-Nov. 3

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics