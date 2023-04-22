Imagery is a truly unique community with miles of shoreline on Mountain Island Lake. Resort-style pool and clubhouse, yoga & fitness studio, meeting center, pickle ball & Tennis courts, dog park, community boat slips (opening early 2024), walking trails and parks along the lake & much more, all complemented by full-time Lifestyle Director. Activities galore including Taco Tuesday, Wine Club, Bunco and the list goes on! This spacious ranch style home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and is in immaculate condition. Loads of natural light! All the Upgrades! Great room extension, gourmet kitchen with huge island and double ovens (with built in air fry feature), screen porch, leaded glass door, hardwood floors, quartz countertops and many more upgrades make this beautiful ranch floor plan a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Holly - $540,000
