ACTIVE ADULT LIVING AT THE LAKE! Imagery is a truly unique community with miles of shoreline on Mountain Island Lake. Resort-style pool and clubhouse, yoga & fitness studio, meeting center, pickle ball & Tennis courts, dog park, community boat slips (opening early 2024), walking trails and parks along the lake & much more, all complemented by full-time Lifestyle Director. Activities galore including Taco Tuesday, Wine Club, Bunco and the list goes on! This spacious ranch style home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and is in immaculate condition. Loads of natural light! All the Upgrades! Great room extension, gourmet kitchen with huge island and double ovens (with built in air fry feature), screen porch, leaded glass door, hardwood floors, quartz countertops and many more upgrades make this beautiful ranch floor plan a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Holly - $555,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The gesture has sparked much debate, especially on social media. Some have criticized Reese, while others have defended her actions.
Man arrested at NC A&T had shotguns, 1,000 rounds of ammo, a crossbow, blow dart gun and more, police said
In addition to the handguns, shotguns, rifle and ammunition, a vehicle search discovered a crossbow, machete, stun gun, hatchets, knives, choc…
Nugget the dog was found “limping down a wet dark road” in South Carolina — more than 1,700 miles from his home.
The squirrel, named Kluyver, rings a bell, holds his little hands together and patiently waits for his treat. Watch him here.
Dairy Queen has released its summer menu with two new flavors, three returning flavors and a special deal to celebrate.