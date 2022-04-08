 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Holly - $595,400

This new home is laid out all on one floor for maximum comfort and convenience to suit aged 55+ homebuyers. It features a dining room for memorable meals, a nook for quick bites, a kitchen for inspired cooking, a Great Room for get-togethers and a covered patio for outdoor living. Included are two secondary bedrooms and a luxe owners suite.

