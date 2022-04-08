 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Holly - $596,400

This new two-story home was designed to suit active-adult lifestyles. The first floor features a living room for festivities, a family room for relaxing, a dining room for memorable meals, a kitchen for adventurous cooks and a covered patio for outdoor living. Included are two secondary bedrooms and a luxe owners suite. Upstairs are a bonus room and storage space.

