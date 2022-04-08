 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Holly - $621,400

This new two-story home was designed to suit active-adult lifestyles. The first floor features an open-plan layout among the family room, kitchen and breakfast room plus a formal dining room, covered patio and three bedrooms including the owners suite. Upstairs are a versatile bonus room and storage space.

