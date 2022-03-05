 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Holly - $740,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mount Holly - $740,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mount Holly - $740,000

Are you looking for a brand new home with upgrades far exceeding what's available in other new home listings? Do you want to spend your free time playing tennis, cruising the lake, or soaking up the sun by the pool while someone else takes care of your lawn? Are you ready to enjoy the life that you've earned? Of course, you are! And we don't blame you one bit; you deserve a home like this one in a community of folks who have achieved the same. Situated along the banks of Mountain Island Lake, this is one of the most sought-after age-restricted communities in Charlotte, and with good reason. Despite the peaceful and serene setting, it's only 25 minutes from Uptown Charlotte or the airport and near great active-lifestyle amenities, including the Latta Nature Preserve, Cowan's Ford Wildlife Refuge, and even the US National Whitewater Center. There are also nearby shopping centers, medical offices, restaurants, and other destinations. Welcome to Imagery at Mountain Island. Welcome home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 24-March 2
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 24-March 2

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 24-March 2. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 17-23
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 17-23

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 17-23. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics