3 Bedroom Home in Mount Holly - $740,000

Are you looking for a brand new home with upgrades far exceeding what's available in other new home listings? Do you want to spend your free time playing tennis, cruising the lake, or soaking up the sun by the pool while someone else takes care of your lawn? Are you ready to enjoy the life that you've earned? Of course, you are! And we don't blame you one bit; you deserve a home like this one in a community of folks who have achieved the same. Situated along the banks of Mountain Island Lake, this is one of the most sought-after age-restricted communities in Charlotte, and with good reason. Despite the peaceful and serene setting, it's only 25 minutes from Uptown Charlotte or the airport and near great active-lifestyle amenities, including the Latta Nature Preserve, Cowan's Ford Wildlife Refuge, and even the US National Whitewater Center. There are also nearby shopping centers, medical offices, restaurants, and other destinations. Welcome to Imagery at Mountain Island. Welcome home.