 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Holly - $985,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mount Holly - $985,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mount Holly - $985,000

A Waterfront PARADISE! Beautiful water views from almost every room in the home!! This all brick, 2 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 2 story living room is located on a peninsula in the great Mountain Island Lake Community with NO HOA. Large open eat in kitchen and sunroom with tons of natural light. The Primary Retreat is located on the main floor. 2 secondary bedrooms upstairs with Jack and Jill bath. Beautiful water front with large dock and pier. Enjoy your morning coffee on the wrap around deck with serene, wide open water views. Extra Large Cedar room on second floor with huge attic space for storage. This is an estate that will be sold AS IS by the heirs. Sellers to make no repairs. photographed week of July 26th.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Aug. 12-18
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Aug. 12-18

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 12-18. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics