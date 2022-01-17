Awesome home in highly sought after school system. Three bedroom 2 full bath ranch on a level lot and partially fenced. Plenty of parking. New HVAC in 2020. Metal roof! Investors take note! Tenant on month to month lease for $930/month and has always paid on time. Convenient to New Hwy 16 for a quick commute to Charlotte or Hickory. Please Do Not access the property without an appointment!
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $139,900
