3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $139,900

Awesome home in highly sought after school system. Three bedroom 2 full bath ranch on a level lot and partially fenced. Plenty of parking. New HVAC in 2020. Metal roof! Investors take note! Tenant on month to month lease for $930/month and has always paid on time. Convenient to New Hwy 16 for a quick commute to Charlotte or Hickory. Please Do Not access the property without an appointment!

