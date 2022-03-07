One-of-a-kind masterpiece that has never been seen before located in The Crescent, a well sought after & upscale development. Truly one of the finest homes positioned on a cul-de-sac street in the middle of 2 lots, totaling .72 of an acre. Front door entrance presents an open floor plan flowing into a large living room, dining, and gourmet kitchen revealing custom cherry cabinets, large island w/ silestone quartz & top end appliances! The craftsmanship & detail throughout cannot be touched offering: stone coated steel roof, custom hand-made brick, cultured stone, in-ground pool (2021 liner), 2 pool houses, outdoor cooking, irrigation system, 3 HVAC units (Aug. 2020), attached 3 car garage, tool room in garage w/ built in storage, Brazilian cherry & tile throughout (minus 3rd bedroom). Showstopper master presents heated flooring in bathroom & walk-closet; walk-in shower w/ 2 shower heads, 2 spray heads & 4 wall spray heads; spa tub, 2 vanities; private bath with vanity, toilet & bidet.
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $1,142,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A jury has convicted a former Mooresville teen of murdering his parents in Watauga County in April 2019.
As part of the ongoing revitalization of Downtown Mooresville, the town’s streetscape was recently enhanced, both through the addition of publ…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 24-March 2. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
The Mooresville Police Department is looking for information regarding a suspect who took a wallet from an employee of a local business.
Two Statesville men were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for robbing two convenience stores at gunpoint.
- Updated
ROANOKE RAPIDS — A North Carolina high school student was stabbed multiple times Thursday at track practice, police said.
- Updated
A Mooresville teen was arrested after an investigation regarding child pornography, the Mooresville Police Department reported in a news release.
- Updated
This former soldier sees a cold war turning hot, and quickly. The Ukrainians are living the nightmare that haunted our waking dreams more than three decades ago.
- Updated
A man wanted for murder in connection with the death of a Mooresville woman on Feb. 19 was arrested Saturday at a cemetery in Charlotte.
- Updated
A child taken from his father's car after a crash was located uninjured with his mother in Mooresville, and police have charged her with child abuse.