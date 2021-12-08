 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $1,200,000

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $1,200,000

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $1,200,000

One-of-a-kind masterpiece that has never been seen before located in The Crescent, a well sought after & upscale development. Truly one of the finest homes positioned on a cul-de-sac street in the middle of 2 lots, totaling .72 of an acre. Front door entrance presents an open floor plan flowing into a large living room, dining, and gourmet kitchen revealing custom cherry cabinets, large island w/ silestone quartz & top end appliances! The craftsmanship & detail throughout cannot be touched offering: stone coated steel roof, custom hand-made brick, cultured stone, in-ground pool (2021 liner), 2 pool houses, outdoor cooking, irrigation system, 3 HVAC units (Aug. 2020), attached 3 car garage, tool room in garage w/ built in storage, Brazilian cherry & tile throughout (minus 3rd bedroom). Showstopper master presents heated flooring in bathroom & walk-closet; walk-in shower w/ 2 shower heads, 2 spray heads & 4 wall spray heads; spa tub, 2 vanities; private bath with vanity, toilet & bidet.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

And in the end: A fan's notes on Peter Jackson's Beatles doc
National News

And in the end: A fan's notes on Peter Jackson's Beatles doc

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — Peter Jackson's Beatles documentary “Get Back” runs for nearly eight hours and the only real criticism you can make is that it doesn't last longer. For dabblers and other newcomers, it's a prime introduction. For the Beatles fanatic, and we are a vast and obsessive community, every moment offers some kind of revelation or random pleasure, along with glimpses of what was to come and what might have been.

1 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $37,000

1 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $37,000

GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR INVESTORS!! Well priced 1 (or 2) bedroom 1 bath home in Salisbury. This home offers spacious rooms, kitchen with breakfa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics