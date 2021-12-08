One-of-a-kind masterpiece that has never been seen before located in The Crescent, a well sought after & upscale development. Truly one of the finest homes positioned on a cul-de-sac street in the middle of 2 lots, totaling .72 of an acre. Front door entrance presents an open floor plan flowing into a large living room, dining, and gourmet kitchen revealing custom cherry cabinets, large island w/ silestone quartz & top end appliances! The craftsmanship & detail throughout cannot be touched offering: stone coated steel roof, custom hand-made brick, cultured stone, in-ground pool (2021 liner), 2 pool houses, outdoor cooking, irrigation system, 3 HVAC units (Aug. 2020), attached 3 car garage, tool room in garage w/ built in storage, Brazilian cherry & tile throughout (minus 3rd bedroom). Showstopper master presents heated flooring in bathroom & walk-closet; walk-in shower w/ 2 shower heads, 2 spray heads & 4 wall spray heads; spa tub, 2 vanities; private bath with vanity, toilet & bidet.
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $1,200,000
