3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $1,295

Cute updated 3 bedroom bungalow style home in convenient location. Large yard. 2 car carport. Clean and move in ready. Landlord will consider one mature dog no cats. There is a $25/ mo mandatory Residents Benefits Package for tenants. This program gives the tenant filters delivered every 3 mos, credit building opportunity, rewards program to earn cash, discounts, gift cards etc, and much more!

