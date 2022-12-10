NEWER construction 3 bed bath home with lots of upgraded features! Wonderful open floorplan, laminate wood plank flooring throughout, granite counter tops, white kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Primary bedroom with his and her closets and a primary bath that has a tiled tub shower combo. Nice size secondary bedrooms. Front covered porch as well as a back covered porch overlooking flat spacious yard with tree line buffer. There is a mandatory $25/mo. Residential Benefits Package that offers so many great benefits (air filter delivery service, 24/7 maintenance, credit building, rewards program, utility connection concierge and more!)
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $1,495
