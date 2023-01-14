Be the first to live it this charming 3/2 Home in Salisbury. This brand new home is nestled on a quiet and peaceful wooded lot. Inside the home you will find brand new carpet and LVP flooring throughout. The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances (new refrigerator is being delivered and installed prior to tenant moving in). Please take your shoes off when walking through the property. **New fridge will be delivered on 1/24** No Smoking. No Section 8. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Deposit starting at $1495(pending strength of application) and $350/pet deposit. Tour home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. Register with Rently for the lockbox code. All applications must be submitted online on our website. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home will be required to pay a $40 non-refundable application fee.
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $1,495
