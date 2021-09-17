 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $1,575,000

Qualified Buyers seeking seclusion and still wanting to be near Metro Areas , I-85, I-77 or I 40. It feels like you are way out in the country on your own nature preserve. This property, in the pines, can be purchased, with great room furnishings and all the equipment to maintain the 32+ Ac. Log home has been completely rehabbed- New baths, Wood floors, carpet, kitchen sink, refrigerator, dishwasher and Silestone counter tops. Freshly Stained and sealed interior & exterior walls and porches. . New grill, HVAC. Concrete entrance at drive, Well & Roof are about 2 years old. Superior Products Grill and Jotul Stove. Everything has been freshly cleaned. Large shop with 4 roll up doors and 1/2 bath. Stream at back of land, Deer, Turkey & lots of wildlife. Separate road entrance to adjoining 15.68 AC parcel where you could build your dream home.

