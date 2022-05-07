3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $1,600

OPEN CONCEPT LAYOUT | SECOND FLOOR LAUNDRY ROOM Welcome home to this NEW 2-story townhome in the Ashton Manor community! The desirable Glendale plan boasts an open concept design with a stylish kitchen overlooking a sprawling great room. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances (Includes: range, microwave hood, and dishwasher). All bedrooms, including the laundry room are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with a 1-car garage, front porch, and back patio.