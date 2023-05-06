Beautiful BRAND-NEW CONSTRUCTION 2 story home in Ashton Manor! This desirable floor plan has an open floor plan. Kitchen has gorgeous white cabinets, granite counter tops & stainless-steel appliances. Upstairs you will find a primary suite with private bathroom with dual vanity sinks and a large walk-in closet. In addition to the other two bedrooms (both also have walk in closets) you will find a lovely loft area and large walk-in laundry room. The landlord prefers NO pets but will consider maybe a small/medium MATURE pet but is going to be VERY picky. Mandatory Resident Benefits Package is an additional $25/mo and offers many great benefits (air filter delivery service, 24/7 maintenance, maintenance reimbursement for unintended charges/lock outs, credit building, rewards program, utility connection concierge, and more!)
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $1,675
