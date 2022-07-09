Wow! What a great home with rocking chair front porch. Like new with floor plan allows for easy entertaining. Vaulted ceilings and wall of windows in great room allow for plenty of natural light. Nicely appointed kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Dining area as exterior door leading to deck. Split floor plan allows for home owner and family and or guest privacy. Large primary bedroom with large closet. Private bathroom with dual sinks and shower. Across the home has 2 good size bedrooms and share a hall bathroom. Entire home has LVT flooring except for back guest bedroom which has carpet and both bathrooms have vinyl. Large mud room off garage. Two car garage and rear deck.
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $1,700
