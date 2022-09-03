 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $1,900

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $1,900

Beautiful New Home with the one of the most popular Open Split Floorplans. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout, Granite Countertops, Kitchen Island, Tiled Master Shower and Walk in Closet in the Master Suite. Nestled on almost .94 Acres with a large front yard and ample parking for your family and friends PLUS a Large Deck off the back for more entertaining space and grilling

