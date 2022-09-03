Beautiful New Home with the one of the most popular Open Split Floorplans. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout, Granite Countertops, Kitchen Island, Tiled Master Shower and Walk in Closet in the Master Suite. Nestled on almost .94 Acres with a large front yard and ample parking for your family and friends PLUS a Large Deck off the back for more entertaining space and grilling
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $1,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
MOORESVILLE — Three people from Charlotte face charges after Mooresville police investigated a report of break-ins of vehicles in the Pecan Hi…
A reality show that helps revitalize bars came up with a new name and a new look for this Hickory establishment.
Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. Jessica Fox, DO, to Fox Internal Medicine, previously known as Full Circle Family Medicine.
Activate Community Through Theatre believes in the power and creativity of youth and has chosen Emily Tinder to design its fall production, “A…
As soon as the bell sounded, students poured into the hallways of The Brawley School, looking over schedules to figure out where their next class would be and talking to classmates who they hadn’t seen all summer, all without the need of masks or social distancing.
On Monday, Mooresville Graded School District Superintendent Dr. Jason Gardner traveled to Raleigh to give a presentation to an N.C. House sel…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 14-20. For more information regarding specific plots o…
The Tribune continues its 18th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of…
It's a strategy known as "pack and hold." Here's what it means for shoppers.
When you’ve been running the 86th Annual Iredell County Fair sponsored by the Statesville Kiwana’s Club for three decades like Jim Head has, it can get a bit routine as the preparations for the annual agricultural fair get underway.