This home is a must see! Immaculate and quaint is written all over this gem! Laminate flooring throughout main part of home. Updated tiled subway backsplash in kitchen; offering stainless appliances, granite countertops, and open breakfast eat in area. Fireplace offers the appeal of a cozy relaxing space to unwind; fireplace is capped. Plenty of space in the backyard for barbeques and family gatherings. Lots of shade and color splashes in the fall with the gorgeous trees that drape the lot. This cute 1950's traditional ranch will not last. Multiple offers. Please submit highest and best offers.
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $169,000
