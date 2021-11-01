Looking for a 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Open Floorplan, Ranch with approximately 1 acre and no HOA? Look no further! As you enter from the large front porch you are greeted to "wood-like" LVP flooring that runs throughout the house and into the bedrooms. The Living room and Family room, with a wood-burning Fireplace, flow into the Kitchen which has updated ceramic tile flooring, Stainless Steel appliances, and matching island. Enjoy dinner in your separate Dining Room, or use it as an office or playroom. The large Primary Bedroom has a walk-in closet and the Primary Bathroom has a garden tub and stand-up shower. Two additional bedrooms are found on the other side, both with walk-in closets of their own. Stay cool during the summer with ceiling fans in all the bedrooms! Enjoy grilling out back on your large patio and find plenty of storage in the included Shed on the left. SHOWINGS START FRIDAY 10/29 @ 10AM.
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $175,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 21-27. L…
- Updated
A Claremont man was killed in a wreck Saturday on N.C. 150 at Pinnacle Lane near Mooresville.
- Updated
Seven candidates will vie on the Nov. 2 ballot for two seats on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education. Incumbent Greg Whit…
A Mooresville man wanted on warrants from Cabarrus County was arrested Monday after a stop by an Iredell County sheriff’s deputy, Sheriff Darr…
A pair of at-large elections will make up the top of the ballot in Mooresville on Nov. 2. In the mayoral election, the incumbent Miles Atkins …
- Updated
A federal jury in Charlotte awarded a former top executive with Novant Health Inc. $10 million on Tuesday after he claimed in a lawsuit that he was fired from his job because he is a white male, court records show.
Think back: Have you ever been owed money — maybe a refund from a business, security deposit from a landlord or the return of a deposit from a…
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners denied a rezoning request Monday thwarting a developer’s plans to build lakefront condominiums instead …
Law officers say a Hickory couple was kidnapped and assaulted in Hudson on Tuesday. Eight people have been charged in the attack.