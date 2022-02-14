3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $189,900

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Back on the Market: Due to buyer's change of personal circumstance and NO FAULT OF THE SELLER. Property appraised for above list price. Access to current FHA appraisal which could be transferable for FHA loan. 3 BD 2 BA Full Brick Home with updated flooring. Large rooms. Large Deck partly covered, Large Living Room. Wonderful area and location for convenience to local businesses, shopping, hospitals, etc.

