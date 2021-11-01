 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $209,000

Newly updated home with lots of upgrades, Kitchen has newer appliances and cabinets with soft close drawers, Both bathrooms completely updated! Master bedroom includes walk in closet, fireplace and sitting area! One car garage with attached storage shed. Home located close to Catawba College, VA Hospital and downtown Salisbury! You wont be disappointed! Also New HVAC unit!

