New construction with 3/2 with an open lay-out. The completion is projected by midst to end of October. Kitchen with island with granite and the kitchen and the bathrooms too. Many more options. Home on level lot, driveway will be located on the right side with parking for several cars. It's located near Livingston College. Call the listing agent with any questions.
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $210,000
