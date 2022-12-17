3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $214,900

Newly completed home on a quiet street. Experience impeccable craftsmanship in this New Construction 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch. Relax on the spacious front porch. Entertain in the large great room with luxury vinyl plank floors. Extra storage provided by the double closets in Bedroom 2. Large Primary Suite with walk-in closets and a dedicated laundry room with additional rear-entry mudroom. The spacious eat-in kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and more. Schedule your showing today!