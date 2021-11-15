3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $219,900

Calling all Fulton Heights dreamers!! This full brick home offers 3BR-2BA, 2 living rooms, full size dining room, spacious kitchen, breakfast area, 2 bedrooms & 1 bath on the main floor and 1BR-1BA & den upstairs. Private, fenced in, backyard with storage shed, paved driveway and covered front porch. Welcome your family home just in time for the holidays; call today for your private showing!