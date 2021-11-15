Calling all Fulton Heights dreamers!! This full brick home offers 3BR-2BA, 2 living rooms, full size dining room, spacious kitchen, breakfast area, 2 bedrooms & 1 bath on the main floor and 1BR-1BA & den upstairs. Private, fenced in, backyard with storage shed, paved driveway and covered front porch. Welcome your family home just in time for the holidays; call today for your private showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $219,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Mooresville High School will dismiss students at 9 a.m. today after an incident of an apparent suicide on the school’s campus, according to a …
- Updated
Mooresville Police are investigating an apparent suicide of a male student in a Mooresville High School bathroom who was discovered early Wedn…
- Updated
A Mooresville man is facing charges after a shooting Monday night injured one person.
- Updated
The Universal Technical Institute, or as it’s better known in Mooresville, NASCAR Technical Institute (https://www.uti.edu/locations/north-car…
- Updated
After an investigation spanning several months, Mooresville police charged Chase Harris Roycroft with multiple counts of sexual exploitation o…
Friends and family remembered Mario Nathan Lopez, 17, as a kind and sweet young man with a unique sense of humor who always helped his friends…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 4-9. Lis…
The Mooresville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who was captured on security camera footage c…
Mooresville police seeking help in locating man wanted in connection with child pornography investigation
- Updated
The Mooresville Police Department is searching for a man they said is wanted in connection with the distribution of online child pornography. …
- Updated
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education on Tuesday, in a 4-1 vote, decided to make face masks optional for students in seven…